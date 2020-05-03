PALMERI, Joseph A.

Of Tonawanda, NY, died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 19, 2020, at the age of 76. Joe was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Donna J. (Burke) Palmeri, who died on May 5, 2009. He is survived by his three children, Thomas (Amy) of Nashville, TN, Daniel of Alexandria, VA, and Kristen of North Tonawanda, NY; two grandchildren, Matthew and Jordin of Nashville, TN; and sister Jeanne Lanzieri. Joseph was born June 29, 1943 in Buffalo, NY, to the late Joseph J. and Sarina M. (Millonzi) Palmeri, both of whom were the children of Sicilian immigrants. Joe graduated from Hutch Tech High School in Buffalo and Buffalo State College. He was a high school science teacher for many decades, primarily at Grover Cleveland High School in Buffalo, NY, where he most cherished teaching students from low-income and first-generation families. In days of better health, Joe enjoyed reading science fiction, watching Star Trek, playing with his computers, and using his telescopes. And even with declining health, he loved a good donut. Sadly, because of COVID-19, we will need to wait until better days to get together to remember the life of our father, grandfather, brother, cousin, and friend. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com