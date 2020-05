PALASZEWSKI, Ruth H. (Baranski)

April 27, 2020, of Orchard Park, beloved wife of 66 years to Richard; dear mother of Timothy (Carol) and Cynthia (Garry) Meyer; loving grandmother of Jason Meyer; sister of the late Lorraine (late Jerome) Haloff. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com