PAGE - Norman E., Sr. Of Angola, NY, Monday, April 27 2020, beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Norman (Sandra) Jr., Thomas (Christine), Brenda (John) Jaeger and Beverly (Frank Petrus) Page; cherished grandfather of Daniel Page, Erica Page, Brittany Snyder, Adam Page and Tricia Jaeger; also survived by several brothers and sisters. Funeral Services are private. Norman and Patricia were married for 60 years, and he retired from the Ford Motor Company, of Hamburg, NY. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Angola, NY. Share your condolences with the family at addisonfuneralhome.com