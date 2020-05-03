O'SULLIVAN, Raymond D.

O'SULLIVAN - Raymond D. March 16, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved husband of Sharon L. (nee Klier); son of the late Mary and John O'Sullivan; father of Raymond (Kelly), Charles (Christina), Michael Mitchell, Patrick and Dolores; dear brother of Timothy (Karen), Brian, Chuck (Tammy), George (Rhonda), Scott (Kelly) and the late Jack (Monica), Mary and Joseph (Janet) O'Sullivan; brother-in-law of Kathy (John) Draper and Michael Klier (Debbie); also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com