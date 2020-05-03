O'LEARY, Mary Ellen

O'LEARY - Mary Ellen Age 91, longtime resident of Youngstown and Lewiston, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Schoellkopf Health Center, Niagara Falls, NY, after a short illness. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY on October 22, 1928, only child of Gervase J. and Ellen C. (Smith) Rhoney. Mary Ellen graduated from Stella Niagara Seminary and Niagara University and enjoyed a long career as a Chemist with Occidental Chemical Corporation. After retiring, she earned her Associate Degree in Ornamental Horticulture from Niagara County Community College. She was a National Council Emeritus Master Flower Show Judge and Landscape Design Consultant and was the original Landscape Designer for the Pine Avenue Gazebo. Mary Ellen was a member of St. Bernard's Altar & Rosary and the St. Vincent dePaul Societies, along with the Youngstown and Lewiston Garden Clubs, BPOE Elks, Friends of the Library, and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. She volunteered at Artpark and St. Mary's Hospital. Mary Ellen was the beloved wife of the late Jeremiah M. O'Leary and Michael Lankis. Lovingly remembered by sister-in-law Donna (late Thomas) O'Leary; nephews Michael (Pamela), Dennis (Debra), and Mark (Pamela) O'Leary; fond aunt of Matthew (Alexandra), Allison, Meaghan, Kevin, Sean, and Patrick O'Leary. Sadly missed by dear friends Anne Dyet and Susan Loughran and their families. Mary Ellen loved dogs, cats, classical music, baseball and her Irish Heritage. A Celebration of Life Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Roman Catholic Church at a future date. Memorials, if desired, may be made in her name to Heart, Love and Soul, 939 Ontario Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14305. http://www.heartloveandsoul.org/ Interment in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Youngstown, NY. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Lewiston, NY. Please visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.