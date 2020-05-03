O'BRIEN, Patricia B. (Kajdasz)

O'BRIEN - Patricia B.

(nee Kajdasz)

April 27, 2020, age 88, beloved wife of 62 years to Norbert H. "Norm" O'Brien; loving mother of Becky Hunt, Kevin O'Brien and the late David and Dennis O'Brien; cherished grandmother of Marria, Jessica and Miles; adored great-grandmother of Joseph and Genesis; caring sister of the late Daniel Kajdasz, Clara Crowder, Florence Jansky and Gertrude Kajdasz. A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made in Patricia's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite 100, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please visit Patricia's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com to view her tribute video and share memories and condolences. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.