NOWAK, Mary E. (Ptak)

NOWAK - Mary E. (nee Ptak)

April 28, 2020, age 76, of Lancaster, NY, beloved wife of 48 years to James M. Nowak; dearest mother of Julie (Eric) Banach; dear grandmother of Kailey Banach, Alex Callara and Sarah Banach; daughter of the late Thaddeus and Wanda (nee Klusek) Ptak; sister in law of Carol (late Carl) Kester. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.