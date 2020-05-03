NOLA, Ghislaine "Gess" (Vidal)

Of Buffalo, NY, April 27, 2020, beloved wife of Carmen Nappo; loving mother of Melenie (Michael) Leuer; cherished grandma of Matthew Meek, Tyler Meek and Alycia Meek; dear daughter of the late Lucien and Carmen (Garneau) Vidal; dear sister of Denise (James) Walters, Huguette (Max) Wenk, Michael (Elaine) and Suzanne (Mark) Brautlacht; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to health concerns, private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com