NEUBAUER - Arthur J. Age 95, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, loving husband of 69 years to Gertrude (Cichon); dear father of Lorraine (Thomas) Nowak and Judith (late Michael) Gorlewski; dear grandfather of Rachael (Don) Szumigala. Arthur is predeceased by brothers Henry, Edward, Eugene and sisters Florence, Helen; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Arthur was a World War II veteran. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Lancaster. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.