MYERS, William E.

Myers - William E. Passed away on May 1, 2020, devoted husband of Beverly (nee Schweitzer) Myers; beloved father of Lori (Jeffrey) Tighe and Amy Myers, stepfather of Michael (Camille) McDonnell, Brian (Rosemarie) McDonnell, and David (Joyce) McDonnell; cherished grandfather to 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Out of concern for the health and safety and Bill's friends and family, services will be held privately. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC.