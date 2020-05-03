Deaths Death Notices
MYERS, William E.
Myers - William E. Passed away on May 1, 2020, devoted husband of Beverly (nee Schweitzer) Myers; beloved father of Lori (Jeffrey) Tighe and Amy Myers, stepfather of Michael (Camille) McDonnell, Brian (Rosemarie) McDonnell, and David (Joyce) McDonnell; cherished grandfather to 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Out of concern for the health and safety and Bill's friends and family, services will be held privately. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
