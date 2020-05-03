MURPHY, Steven Waldemar

MURPHY - Steven Waldemar July 4, 1957 - April 28, 2020, in Boston, MA, due to the COVID-19 disease, formerly of South Buffalo, NY. Dearest father of Joe (Kerry), Jessica and Kevin Murphy; former husband of Colleen (nee Steele) Murphy; son of the late Jean N. and Francis X. Murphy; dear brother of Fran (Kay), Sue (Pete) Hayes, Jean (Kevin) Veith, Matt (Joanne), Cathy LaParte, Mary (John) Tolomay, Bill (Cindy), Molly Murphy and the late James (Theresa) Murphy; grandfather, uncle and great-uncle to many; dear friend of Kathleen Davis. A Memorial Mass, Celebration of his Life and his father's 100th Birthday Anniversary, will be held at the family cottage in Crystal Beach, Ontario, at the end of summer. No condolences need to be expressed, just love your family and friends. Local arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260.