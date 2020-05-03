MUELLER, Nicholas J. "Nick"

April 30, 2020, of Lancaster NY, age 76, beloved husband of Joan C. (nee Wesolowski) for 54 years; loving father of Sharon (David) Owczarzak and David Mueller; cherished grandfather of Melissa (Andrew) Coddington; brother-in-law of Gerald and Elizabeth Wesolowski and Glenn (late Marcia) Wagner; beloved uncle of Lori Addeo. A lifetime member of Pine Hill Hose Co. #5 Exempts, Owner of Mueller Sound for 60 years and Ham Radio Operator, WA2CJJ. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Bowmansville. Any donations to Hospice Buffalo would be appreciated. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com