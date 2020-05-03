MORITZ, Clara M. (Piazza)

May 1, 2020, of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Moritz; dear mother of Lillian (Peter) Karamanos, Joseph (Susan Palcic) Moritz, Fred (Jane) Moritz, Laura (Timothy) O'Connell and Mary (Daniel) O'Connell; loving grandmother of Joseph, Nicole, Gregory, Melanie, Andrew, Keely, Christine, Danielle, Matthew and the late Peter; also survived by eight great- grandchildren. Due to the current health restrictions, a Funeral Service followed by Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose). Arrangements by DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME