MORALES, Luz H. (Aviles)

MORALES - Luz H. (nee Aviles)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest May 2, 2020, beloved wife of the late Miguel Morales; devoted mother of Michael (Maria) Morales, Irma (late Guillermo) Martinez, Roberto Morales, Julia (Joe) Brocato, James (Patty) Morales, Nilda (Adrian Rodriguez) Morales, David (Kim) Morales, Evelin (Benjamin) Crespo and Linda (Michael) Mercado; dear grandmother of 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Sinforoso and Maria Aviles; sister of five brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com