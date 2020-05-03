MORABITO, Giuseppina Josephine (Caruso)

MORABITO - Giuseppina - Josephine (nee Caruso)

Age 83, of North Tonawanda, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, wife of the late Salvatore Morabito; loving mother of Angela (David, Jr.) McMaster and Luigi (Maria) Morabito; proud grandmother of Stephanie (Nicholas) Kiser, David McMaster III, Melina Morabito and Justin Morabito; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Josephine worked at the Riverside Men's Shop for many years as a Seamstress. She was a member of the former St. Joseph Church, and O.L.C. Parish in North Tonawanda. She was a member of the Renaissance Club and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and always enjoyed hosting Sunday Dinner with family. Services were private. Entombment was held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME.