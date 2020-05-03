MOONEY, Fraser M. "Mitch"

April 30, 2020, at the age of 91, died after a lengthy illness, husband of Lucile K. (Vahldieck) and the late Lois (Wilson) Mooney; father of Scott (Nott) Mooney, Kimberley (late John) Wroblewski, Fraser (Kevin Guyer) Mooney, James (Frances) Vahldieck and Jane (Juha) Nopanen; grandfather of six, great-grandfather of two; brother of Robert, Thomas, late Daniel Mooney and Charlann Duffy. Mitch was a graduate of Bennett High School, received a Bachelor's Degree from UB and a Masters Degree in Hospital Administration from Yale University. He was the Associate Administration at the E. J. Meyer Hospital, which became ECMC, and retired in 1990, also served as President of the WNY Chapter of American Hospital Administration Association. Mr. Mooney was an active volunteer for the Snyder Fire Department for many years and served in many capacities including Commissioner for 15 years. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Schofield Nursing Home. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church for 57 years, where he sang in the choir and served on the Finance and other committees. Fraser, better known as Mitch, also sung with the Amherst Male Glee Club and the Shrine Chanters. In retirement, he in his wife spent winters in Destin, FL, where he was an active golfer and enjoyed the beach. He served during the Korean War as a First LT. in the Medical Service Corps. No prior visitation. Memorial visitation and a Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com