MERCER - Douglas W. April 30, 2020, beloved husband of the late Gertrude M. "Trudy" (nee Marsh); loving father of Dawn (James) Continelli and Sean Mercer; cherished grandfather of Dean Kunselman; dearest brother of Thomas Mercer and Susan (Gerald) McNally; brother-in-law of Mary (late Earl) Ullrich, Alice (late Tom) Bartlett, Charles Marsh and the late Carol (Ron) Dotzler; also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date and time. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com