MELI - Giuseppe "Uncle Joe"

Of Buffalo, entered into rest May 2, 2020, at the age of 99, beloved husband of Josephine (nee Caizza) Meli; devoted father of Joseph (Carolann) Meli; cherished Papa of Giuseppe Meli; loving son of the late Angelo and Angela Meli; predeceased by six brothers and three sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church and Celebration of Giuseppe's Life will be held at a later date. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Giuseppe was a member of Local #210. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com