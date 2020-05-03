MECNER, Stanislawa "Stella" (Nowak)

Of North Tonawanda, NY, entered into eternal life, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 92, wife of the late Wladyslaw F. "Walter" Mecner; dearest sister of Czeslawa "Jessie" (late Joseph) Pilecki, Eugene (late Elizabeth) Nowak and the late Helena (late John) Klis and the late Janina Pachowska; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the employees at Northgate for all their support and care during the last six years. Private Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, (692-0271).