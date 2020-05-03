McMAHON, Thomas P.

McMAHON - Thomas P. May 2, 2020, son of the late Thomas P. and Rosemary M. (nee Bienko) McMahon; brother of Carol (Robert) Bugman and James P. and Michael J. (Wendy G. Miller) McMahon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns, a service will be held at a later date. Tom was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the Horseshoe Club of Springville. Arrangements by the THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME. www.THMccarthyFH.com