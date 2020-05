McKERROW, Dale R.

McKERROW - Dale R. Age 64, of Freedom, NY, died April 29, 2020. There will be no calling hours. A private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Memorials may be made to the Arcade Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 303, Arcade, NY 14009 or to the Arcade Free Library, 365 Main St., Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com