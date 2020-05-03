McENTEE, Mary Ann (Emmordino)

McENTEE - Mary Ann

(nee Emmordino)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on April 23, 2020, beloved wife of Gary L.; loving daughter of the late Stanley and Rose (nee Giambra) Emmordino; dear sister of Stanley "Sonny" (Wei) Emmordino; fond sister-in-law of Robert (Diane) McEntee; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel).