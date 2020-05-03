McCARTHY-HALE, Mary A. (Haynes)

Of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, July 4, 1927 - April 25, 2020. Mary was the cherished wife of the late Robert H. Hale and William J. McCarthy Jr.; she was a devoted and loving mother to the late Linda (Fred) Becker, William (Lynne) McCarthy III, Scott McCarthy; dedicated grandmother to Ryan (Viktoriya) McCarthy, Daniel (Meghan) McCarthy, Kevin (Theresa) Becker and eight great-grandchildren; Mary was a caring step-mother to Barbara Hale (Andrew) Seubert, Brenda (David) Smith, Robert (Christine) Hale and eight step-grandchildren; beloved aunt, great-aunt and lifelong friend to many. Mary worked in banking in the Village of Kenmore, NY for most of her career. Her outgoing personality and exceptional customer service skills enabled her to progress up to the position of Assistant Manager before she retired at the young age of 62. Later, Mary worked part time at the Town of Tonawanda Water Department office before officially retiring to spend some time traveling. Mary donated her body to the University of Buffalo School of Medicine so no funeral is being planned. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to honor her at Hospice Foundation of WNY or Roswell Park Cancer Institute in C/O Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Condolences online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com