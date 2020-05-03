MATUSIK, Joanne M. (George)

Of Arcade, passed away at home on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 61. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Johnna Matusik (fiance; Ethan Best); her father and stepmother Lewis and Lois George; sister Donna (Kevin "Butch") Keem; goddaughter and niece Bethanie Keem (Jonathan Calhoun); niece Michelle Keem (husband Randolph Palada); brothers-in-law Kenneth Matusik, Joseph A. Matusik, Timothy Matusik; and godmother Ruth Schumacher; also preceding her in death were her husband Stephen Matusik; mother Eleanor (Reisdorf) George; brother Daniel George; mother-in-law and father-in-law Theresa and Joseph "Pa" Matusik. No calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of family and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Arcade or Yorkshire Rescue Squads. Your online condolences may be made at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com