MASCIA, David

MASCIA - David Age 58, of Lovejoy, entered into rest April 24 2020, due to Covid-19, not surrounded by family and friends. Beloved son of deceased Alfred and Carol Mascia; brother of Alan (Rosalie) Mascia and Linda (Daniel) Catone; also survived by nieces Lindsay and Danielle Catone and great-niece and great-nephew Lena and Desmond. Memorial to be held when possible.