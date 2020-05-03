MARSHALL, Elder Pashion P. Corbitt

MARSHALL - Elder Pashion P. Corbitt Native of Buffalo entered into rest April 30, 2020, precious daughter of Hollie Payton and Juanita Green; beloved wife of Anthony L. Marshall; loving mother of Kyle F. (Angela) Corbitt of Chicago, IL, Anthony Jr. (Margaret), Mitiki, Tian, Marshall; grandmother of ten; sister of Rev. Wardeen Bell; predeceased by Walter Green, Ernest Cole, Anthony Cole. Niece of Hattie Green Mose, Eddie Mae Jackson, CeCe Green; host of other family and friends. Private service Thursday 11 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1933 Kensington Ave. Flowers are gratefully declined.