MARINO - Philip J., Sr. April 29, 2020, beloved husband of Adele (nee DePasquale) loving father of Adele (David) Cole, Barbara (Michael) Connell, Susan (Scott) Solar, Mary Beth (Paul) Gareis and the late Philip (Elizabeth) Marino; cherished papa of 16 and great-papa of 17; brother of the late Anna, Vincent (Rita), Samuel (Josephine), Francis (Esther) and Joseph (Mary) Marino; son of the late Frank and Angelina Marino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services were held privately by family. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future.