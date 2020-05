MARCINELLI, Santina (Aloe)

April 27, 2020, beloved wife of the late Alfred Marcinelli; dear mother of Marcus (Caressa) Marcinelli, Rose (Daniel) Rafferty, Miranda (David) Dolce and Alexander (Molly) Marcinelli; also survived by eight grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home.