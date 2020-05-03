LYNCH, Eileen M. (Cleary)

LYNCH - Eileen M. (nee Cleary)

Passed away on April 29, 2020, beloved wife of the late James J. Lynch Jr.; dear mother of Eileen (Stephen) Alberico, Michael (Kate) Lynch, Dr. Paul (John Pitfield) Lynch, James M. (Sandra) Lynch, Patrick (Maureen) Lynch and Kevin (Christine) Lynch; loving grandmother of Rosemary (Bruce) Weinheimer, Katie (Charlie) Johnson and Christina Alberico, Patrick; Megan and Molly Lynch, Brendan and Connor Lynch, Shannon and Brian Lynch, Brittany, Ryan and Thomas Lynch; sister of the late Margaret (late Daniel) Murphy, late Frances (late Patrick) Byrne, late John (late Madge) Cleary, late James (late Betty) Cleary, late Rosemary (late Chester) Thompson, late Kathleen Cleary and the late Raymond Cleary. Private services and burial were held at the request of the family due to the current health conditions in our area. Mrs. Lynch was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Senior Travel Club. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com