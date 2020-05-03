Deaths Death Notices
LORENZ, Meghan A. (Irwin)
- Meghan A. (nee Irwin)
May 2, 2020, age 45, peacefully and surrounded by her family, beloved wife of Robert D. Lorenz, Sr.; adored mother of Robert Jr., Brie and Charles Lorenz; cherished daughter of Cornelius and Ann (nee Ellsworth) Irwin; dear sister of Christopher (Casey) Irwin and the late Brian Irwin; loving daughter-in-law of William Sr. and Carol (nee Saracki) Lorenz; caring sister-in-law of William (Kathy) Lorenz, Bryan (Jen) Lorenz and Joy (Eric) Ridge; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to attend a Virtual Memorial Service on Saturday at 11 AM, streaming live from Clarence Presbyterian Church. Please go to www.clarencepresby.org. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.AMIGONE.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook