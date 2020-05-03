LORENZ, Meghan A. (Irwin)

- Meghan A. (nee Irwin)

May 2, 2020, age 45, peacefully and surrounded by her family, beloved wife of Robert D. Lorenz, Sr.; adored mother of Robert Jr., Brie and Charles Lorenz; cherished daughter of Cornelius and Ann (nee Ellsworth) Irwin; dear sister of Christopher (Casey) Irwin and the late Brian Irwin; loving daughter-in-law of William Sr. and Carol (nee Saracki) Lorenz; caring sister-in-law of William (Kathy) Lorenz, Bryan (Jen) Lorenz and Joy (Eric) Ridge; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to attend a Virtual Memorial Service on Saturday at 11 AM, streaming live from Clarence Presbyterian Church. Please go to www.clarencepresby.org. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.AMIGONE.com