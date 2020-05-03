LINDBERG - Maureen Ann "Molly"

Maureen Ann "Molly" Lindberg passed away and found peace Tuesday (May 1, 2018) in UPMC Chautauqua WCA. Molly was born May 21, 1938, in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Hughbert and Margaret Turner. She was an honor graduate of Amherst Central High School and a 1958 graduate of the EJ Meyer Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, earning her degree as a registered nurse. She later went on to earn bachelors and master's degrees in nursing and health care administration. On May 3, 1958, Molly married Charles A. Lindberg and together they established a home in Allegany State Park and raised three children, later moving to the Randolph area in 1972. First employed as a RN in the former Salamanca District Hospital, Molly's career in nursing led to a wide variety of work in the field over the course of the next several decades. Included in her career achievements are estabishing a staff nurse position at the Randolph Children's Home, medical case management for the NYS Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental

Disabilities (J.N. Adam Developmental Center), and director of nursing at Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Buffalo. A Certified Case Manager, Molly started her own consulting company in the early 1990s, McLin Associates. As a consulting health care case manager, she managed patient cases for the federal government, insurance companies and HMOs, and no job was too big or technology too daunting for her to tackle. One of her many accomplishments was helping to establish the Chautauqua County Health Network for people without employer covered health insurance. Molly was a woman of faith and very active in the East Randolph United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and held various positions related to church activities. She was a founding member of Allegany Region Missions and planned and led many medical and construction mission trips to Haiti, Jamaica and Brazil as well

as acting as assistant treasurer. Passionate about volunteering in her community, Molly was a Girl Scout Leader, NYS Surrogate Decision-Making Panelist and served on many boards and committees in the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus area. She was always a fierce advocate for the less fortunate by helping them navigate through medical and social services red tape to try and improve their quality of life. Equally passionate about exploring the world, she and her husband travelled to 38 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and Australia, as well as throughout North America. She truly enjoyed planning and taking trips to destinations near and far. Even though Molly was a driving force in her work and community, her family came first and foremost. A loving, caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Surviving are her husband; sons, Charles R. (Diana) Lindberg of Belfast and Kevin J. (late Jenny) Lindberg of Randolph; daughter, Mary Jo of Randolph; sister, Judith (Gary) Hummer of Clarence; brother, James (late Theodora) Turner of Richmond, VA. Also surviving are several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mollywas deeply loved and is sorely missed.