LINDAMAN, George F.

LINDAMAN - George F. Age 80, of Niagara Falls, NY and formerly of the Town of Wheatfield, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, beloved husband of 25 years of Cynthia M. (nee Minard) Lindaman; father of Donna (Steven) Hughes, Nancy (Russ) Jost, Pamela (Greg) Birke, and Ronald Lindaman; step-father of Christine (Tom) Hinshaw and Doris Czaya, son of the late Frederick and Esther (nee Meyers) Lindaman; brother of Frederick (Doris) Lindaman, and the late James and Charles Lindaman; also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a date and time to be announced. George was a 1958 graduate of Tonawanda High School and had been a Volunteer Firefighter for Adams Fire Co. in the Town of Wheatfield for over 50 years. His hobbies included woodworking and stained glass projects. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com