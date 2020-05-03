LeCHOT, Leslie I. (Washburn)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on May 1, 2020, devoted mother of Jennifer LeChot and Richard (Maria Cartagena-LeChot) LeChot Jr.; cherished grandmother of Richard LeChot III (Ashley Erickson) and Samantha LeChot; adored great-grandmother of Reign and Noelle. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Leslie was an elder with the Seneca Nation of Indians. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com