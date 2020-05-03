LaPORTA, Carol J. (Tidd)

Age 82, of Lewiston, NY, on April 29, 2020. Born on December 21, 1937 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Diffany) Tidd. Carol is survived by children, Jospeh, Constance "Connie" (Chuck Porter) and John LaPorta and grandchildren, Launa, Anthony, Cecelie and Nicholas LaPorta and David Porter. She was the sister of Lawrence, William and Janet Tidd. All Services are private. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to an animal charity of one's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander, OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls. To share condolences, send a memorial gift to the family and view her full obituary, visit Carol's tribute page at www.GOODLANDERCARES.com