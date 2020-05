LANKES, Elaine L. (Urban)

April 30, 2020, age 92, of Getzville, wife of the late Edmund Lankes. A Memorial Service will be held at the UB Newman Center at a date and time to be announced. She had been a Pharmacist in North Tonawanda before retiring. If desired, memorials to Hospice Buffalo are preferred. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com