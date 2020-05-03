LACY, Sr., Louis "Mack"

"Mack" was born in Uniontown, Alabama on May 30, 1933 to Press Sr. and Henrietta Lacy. When Louis became an adult, he moved to Buffalo, NY and found work at a car wash before gainful employment at Seneca Steel, retiring after 30 years. Louis departed this life on April 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings: four sisters and three brothers. Louis is survived by his children: daughters, MaLinda F. Caldwell of Marion, AL, Debra J. Williams of Bronx, NY, and Alice L. of Buffalo, NY; sons, Charles J. of Las Vegas, NV, Louis, Jr. (Katherine) and Wilbert L., both of Buffalo, NY, Deacon Darryl L. of Harlem, NY, and Brad of Socorro, NM; stepdaughter, Marilyn M. of Bronx, NY; twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, other relatives, and many friends. Condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com