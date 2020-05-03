KUSTRA, Paul P.

KUSTRA - Paul P. April 25, 2020, beloved husband of Irene F. (nee Napora) Kustra; loving stepfather of Deborah (Gerald) Zdrojewski, Judith (late Robert) Andrews and Michelle (James) Strasser; also survived by loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a future date. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com