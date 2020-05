KUBERKA, Lorraine

KUBERKA - Lorraine Age 95, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, while living at Devonshire Estates, Lenox, MA. She was born August 28, 1924 in Buffalo, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Mary; son-in-law, James; her son, Ken Kuberka; daughter-in-law, Trish; her grandchildren, Cheryl Hiden, Kristen Mary, Ken Kuberka Jr., Jason Kuberka, Lindsay Kuberka; her great-grandchildren Chloe, Page, Coral, Nolan and sister Helen O'Connell; she was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Kuberka; sisters, Virginia, Loretta, and brother, John. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.