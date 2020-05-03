Kremer - William B. 85, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, from myelofibrosis complications. He is survived by his wife, Anne; son Joe and his wife Julie; daughter Sarah and her husband Jeff; grandchildren Nate, Olivia, and Hana. Born on September 27, 1934, in Hamilton, Ontario, to Bert and Bella Kremer, Bill joined his siblings Richard and Deah. The family moved to Buffalo in 1942. Bill graduated from University of Buffalo, SUNY Upstate Medical School in Syracuse, and Duke University Medical Center. In 1975, the family moved to Lakeland, FL, where Bill practiced oncology and as a hospice center medical director. After retiring in 2006, Bill and Anne moved to Lakeville, CT.