KREHER, Marjorie J. (Hoefner)

April 29, 2020, of Clarence, NY, beloved wife of the late Donald R. Kreher; dearest mother of Deborah (Nelson) Kuhn, Don Jr. (Sandra Mertz) Kreher, Susan Kennedy, Edward (Maria Schimmel) Kreher, and Maria (Timothy) Cahlstadt; also survived by eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; Marjorie worked side by side with her husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law in growing the business of Kreher's Poultry Farm while raising five children. Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved gardening, traveling and playing Rumi Kubes. Marjorie was a homemaker extraordinaire who could do everything and freely passed on her knowledge. She was the best Mom, Grandma, and GG. In her free time she volunteered for Crisis Services, Meals-on-Wheels, Adult Literacy and Our Lady of Peace Choir. In her later years, she had dedicated herself to helping the Felician Sister Mission for girls education in Haiti by sewing 630 dresses for Response to Love. A Celebration of her Life will be held at an appropriate time in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Response to Love, 130 Kosciuszko St., Buffalo, NY 14212 or Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com