KREBS, John H.

KREBS - John H. Of Buffalo, entered into rest, April 29, 2020, beloved husband of Susan (nee Molik); devoted father of George (Savannah) Krebs, Mary (Joseph) Gaynor, Marissa Krebs, Jennifer (David Cardenas) Becker, Cindy Schmidt, Mary (Jeffrey) Dickman, Jacob (Catherine) Becker, Kathleen (Eric) Sharp, Andrew (Courtney) Becker and Margaret Becker (Carl Grim); cherished grandfather of 25 grandchildren; loving son of the late George and Isabell (nee Kramer) Krebs. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.