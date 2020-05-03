KIJ, Dr. Joseph F., Jr.

Of Lackawanna, NY, April 27, 2020, beloved companion of Diane Bierut; cherished father of Marcus A. Kij, Melania Kij-Durbin (Bradley Durbin) and Krysia Kij (Jeff Jones); loving grandfather of Brandon, Christian (Kate), Payton, Kallista, Paris and Kallen Durbin, and Natalya, Elena, and Rhys Jones; son of the late Dr. Joseph F. Kij Sr. and Wanda Kij (nee Markulis); brother of the late Daniel J. (Alicya) Kij and uncle to Valerie (Carl) Longfellow. Funeral arrangements were made at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com