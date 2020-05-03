KENNEDY, Gwen L. (Sarson)

Of Grand Island, NY, May 2, 2020, after an illness with COVID-19, wife of 41 years to the late William M. Kennedy; dear mother of Dean (Cyndie) Golde, Rick (Christine) Kennedy and JoAnn (Gary) Mathews; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late George III "Bill" (Perfecta) Sarson; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private interment at Acacia Park Cemetery is planned at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Gwen was a volunteer and served for many years on the Information Desk at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Memorial contributions to Kenmore Mercy Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217 are preferred. Condolences and sign register at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com