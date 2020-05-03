KEEVES, Claudia Marie (Gallagher)

KEEVES - Claudia Marie

(nee Gallagher)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert M. Keeves; devoted mother of Debra C. Troy, Michelle R. Marchiano, and the late Robert M. Keeves II; cherished grandmother of Brandon Troy, Leah Troy, Theresa Marchiano and Tina Marchiano; adored great-grandmother of Zachary Troy, Lincoln McDonell, Rhana Troy, and David Troy; loving daughter of the late Clinton and Lorraine Gallagher; dear sister of Collene Barnick and Howard Gallagher. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com