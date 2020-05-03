KEANE, Kevin J.

KEANE - Kevin J. April 25, 2020, of South Buffalo, NY, loving companion of Renae S. Hansen; former husband of Kathleen Keane; dear father of Jamie Parker and Caitlin (Cody Simmons) Keane; brother of James Keane; cousin of Erica (Louie) Bonetti and Eva Doiron; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family, public services will take place at a later date. Kevin was a retired Lieutenant of the Buffalo Police Department. Donations may be made to the PBA. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 822-4371. Please share online condolences at nightengalefuneralhome.com