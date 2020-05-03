JUKA, Daniela (Mack)

JUKA - Daniela (nee Mack)

Of Blasdell, entered into rest April 30, 2020, beloved wife of Ante Juka; devoted mother of Irma and Pauline; loving daughter of the late Johon and Paula Mack; dear sister of the late Mirko Mack and Irma Bozic. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Daniela's Life will be held at a later date. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com