JONES, Kenneth Eric

JONES - Kenneth Eric Age 94, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home in Goldendale, Washington. He leaves his wife of 70 years, Jeannine Fromm Jones; his daughter, Gail Jones; his sons, Kenneth Jones and Gregg Jones; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born and raised in Buffalo, he moved his family to Ft. Lauderdale, FL, in 1957. Mr. Jones remained a Florida resident until he and his wife moved in with their daughter in 2018. After graduating from Buffalo Technical High School in 1943, Mr. Jones joined the U.S. Marines, and he reached the rank of Corporal by the end of WWII. Upon returning to Buffalo, Mr. Jones had the opportunity to join the New York Telephone Company. He met his wife, Jeannine Fromm, at the phone company and they were married in 1948, at Plymouth Congregational Church. While in Florida, Mr. Jones worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company for many years and attended the University of Miami. After retirement, Mr. Jones became an avid golfer and he especially enjoyed his time playing at the Halifax Plantation Golf Club in Ormond Beach, FL. Mr. Jones had a passion for dogs and he enjoyed spending time with a succession of Labrador retrievers, Samantha, Mandy and Amber.