JOHNSON, Josephine (Turchiarelli)

JOHNSON - Josephine (nee Turchiarelli)

Of Blasdell, NY, April 14, 2020, beloved wife of Richard Sr.; dearest mother of Richard Jr. and Tracy; grandmother of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Freda) Turchiarelli; sister of the late Anthony, Angiolina Ellis, Joseph and Michael; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, 14218. Private services were held.