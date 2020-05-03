JARNOT, Delphine T. (Giras)

JARNOT - Delphine T. (nee Giras)

Age 91, passed away peacefully April 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, MI, formerly of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of the late Walter J. Jarnot; dearest mother of Ellen (Jeffrey) Osborn, Joseph (Dee) Jarnot, Lee Anne (John) Shaheen, Charles (Paula) Jarnot, Sharon (Billy Sullivan) Jarnot; also survived by fifteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and many loving cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Private Services and Burial were held by the family. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Del's Life scheduled in the future. If desired, donations may be made to Eight Days Of Hope, 852 Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14215. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com