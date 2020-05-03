ISAAC, Debra (Gardner)

ISAAC - Debra (nee Gardner)

April 30, 2020, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 69, beloved wife of Lawrence; loving mother of Devonne Gardner, Jodi (Charles) Scanlon, Mary Isaac and the late Christine Lee Isaac; grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 11. Sister of Suzanne (late Richard) Jimerson, Tina (Cyril) Printup, Leanne (Sandy) Keyes and James Dean (late Tanya) Gardner. Private visitation will be held at the family residence on Cayuga Rd. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com